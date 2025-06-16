Dresses out of style in summer 2025 — what to wear now

The girl is in the dress. Photo: Freepik

Every summer is like a new beginning. You want to get rid of everything unnecessary, including old things that no longer bring you joy. Especially when it comes to dresses. Some seem boring, others too complicated, and others have simply lost their relevance. If you also find yourself thinking that something is wrong, this guide is for you.

Dresses that went out of fashion this summer

Forget about direct partitioning

A straight hemline sounds like something from the past. No, it's not bad, but it's frankly boring. In 2025, we want more movement in our look. Asymmetry, light chaos, and shapes that seem to dance with you are in fashion. Imagine a dress with a slanted hem, one open shoulder, or unusual draping.

"I've found myself avoiding a classic straight hem lately. Right now, I've found myself attracted to dresses with more asymmetric hemlines," beauty editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans shared.

The dress worth paying attention to in 2025. Photo from Instagram

Goodbye, "bubble" hemline

Dresses that resemble balloons used to look cute. Now they seem a little cartoonish and impractical. They have been replaced by models with a dropped waist. They elongate the figure, add lightness, and go perfectly with everything from sandals to elegant heels.

"I feel like bubble-hem dresses were really popular last year but, to be honest I always found them hard to style and bit unsuited to my body shape. For 2025, I'll be turning to drop-waist dresses instead. It's an elegant style that I can pair with literally any sandal, heel or ballet pump to dress them up or down plus they elongate the torso and make me look way taller than I am," fashion journalist Brittany Davy admits.

Anti-trend dress. Photo from Instagram

Rustic style — not our choice this summer

Romantic lantern sleeves, colorful patterns, and "rustic" looks no longer elicit a wow effect. They have been replaced by halter neck dresses — open shoulders, simple cuts, minimal details. Ideally suited for those seeking freedom, space, and a light touch.

"Instead of the puff-sleeved styles that filled shop fronts a few seasons ago, I'm turning my attention to the simpler halterneck dresses," fashion critic Natalie Munro says.

A woman in a dress. Photo from Instagram

In short, if you don't like a dress, let it go. And feel free to try something new and interesting that will make you smile when you look in the mirror.

