70s Fashion revival: Vintage pieces from grandma’s closet in style again

Lately, something familiar has been flashing in store windows, as if we've been transported back in time. Flared jeans, fringe, bright prints, and large glasses. That’s right — 70s fashion is back. But it’s not a carbon copy of the past; it’s a modern take with a stylish twist.

The silhouettes our mothers (and even grandmothers) once wore are making a comeback, reimagined with fresh energy and contemporary flair, Unian reports.

How to wear 70s fashion in 2025

Today, we are in a much better position. Online stores, secondhand stores, and mass markets are at our fingertips. We can choose wisely and mix past trends with current styles.

The flare is back

Jeans or pants that widen from the knee are beautiful and make your legs look slimmer. Choose a style that suits your body type: a wide flare for tall people and a more restrained style for shorter people. Wear them with a tight T-shirt and a short jacket. Add platform shoes, and you're ready. It's a light touch of retro with a modern confidence.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Boho dresses for the free spirit

Loose dresses made of natural fabrics with ornaments and fringes and soft silhouettes are not just a fashion trend; they represent a state of mind. Add accessories, such as large earrings, several bracelets, a vest, or a soft shoulder bag, and you will embody the "flow woman", someone who follows her desires rather than trends.

A boho dress. Photo from Instagram

Bright and lively prints are in fashion

The 70s were all about bold statements — giant daisies blossomed on dresses, and colors were so vibrant they couldn’t be ignored. Don’t shy away from brightness! The key is balance: pair a bold piece with something classic, like a colorful shirt with timeless jeans or a printed dress with a simple, structured bag.

Daisy print. Photo from Instagram

Corduroy and suede — textures you want to touch

These fabrics seem to be created for summer and fall — soft, warm, textured. A corduroy midi skirt, suede jacket, button-down dress sounds like a must-have.

Suede suit. Photo from Instagram

The most important thing is to avoid an overwhelming look. Choose one item made of textured fabric and keep the rest simple.

