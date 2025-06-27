Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Bohemian '70s pants return — this time with a twist

Bohemian '70s pants return — this time with a twist

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 June 2025 11:34
The '70s pants trend that works for any occasion
The beige pants. Photo: Freepik
Key words What's special about these pants?

Crochet pants are a real favorite of summer 2025. They seem to have been created to add lightness, airiness and a touch of bohemian romance to everyday life. And although crochet used to be associated only with the beach or leisurewear, now everything is different — these pants can easily adapt to the city rhythm, walks, meetings and even evening outings.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

What's special about these pants?

Firstly, the texture: openwork knitwear looks very interesting, as if it were woven by hand from summer and warmth. Secondly, comfort — they are light, breathable, and gently fit your figure without restricting your movements. They can also be styled to suit any mood: with a white shirt and minimalist sandals, or with a simple top and a basket bag. And you will always look casual but tasteful.

Crochet pants look original at any age
Crochet pants. Photo from Instagram

The idea that someone shouldn't wear these pants because of their age is complete nonsense. Age is not a criterion here at all. For young girls, the crochet will add playfulness and a fashionable accent, for women over 30 — sophistication and confident style, and for even older women — charm and modernity. It all depends on how you present them. It's a rare case when a thing works for each of us, regardless of the numbers in our passports.

It's the case when an item works for you
Crochet with a swimsuit. Photo from Instagram

So if you want something special, try crochet pants. They are not just a trend. They are about freedom, femininity and the ability to enjoy the moment.

As a reminder, we reported on fashionable palazzo looks that became a hit this season.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
