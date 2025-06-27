The '70s pants trend that works for any occasion

Bohemian '70s pants return — this time with a twist
Crochet pants are a real favorite of summer 2025. They seem to have been created to add lightness, airiness and a touch of bohemian romance to everyday life. And although crochet used to be associated only with the beach or leisurewear, now everything is different — these pants can easily adapt to the city rhythm, walks, meetings and even evening outings.
Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.
What's special about these pants?
Firstly, the texture: openwork knitwear looks very interesting, as if it were woven by hand from summer and warmth. Secondly, comfort — they are light, breathable, and gently fit your figure without restricting your movements. They can also be styled to suit any mood: with a white shirt and minimalist sandals, or with a simple top and a basket bag. And you will always look casual but tasteful.
The idea that someone shouldn't wear these pants because of their age is complete nonsense. Age is not a criterion here at all. For young girls, the crochet will add playfulness and a fashionable accent, for women over 30 — sophistication and confident style, and for even older women — charm and modernity. It all depends on how you present them. It's a rare case when a thing works for each of us, regardless of the numbers in our passports.
So if you want something special, try crochet pants. They are not just a trend. They are about freedom, femininity and the ability to enjoy the moment.
