How much are Beckham's cult jeans? This timeless pair

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 is the ideal time for those who are in love with denim. But this time, not just any denim — jeans with patch pockets, which have come back to us from the 70s and have become a real fashion statement. They seem to be created for the modern pace of life: stylish, comfortable, and with character.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about trendy jeans from Victoria Beckham.

What makes these jeans so special?

These pockets are not just a decorative element. They can work magic with the figure: they visually balance the silhouette, add confidence, and a certain audacity to the look. It is thanks to them that jeans have a completely new look — light, a little retro, but not at all old-fashioned.

Patch pocket on jeans. Photo: TsUM

Fashionistas have already appreciated this style: straight or slightly flared, made of thick or soft denim, with a high or medium rise — there are many options. And the most important thing is that it is possible to find your ideal pair. By the way, you can buy such jeans from the Victoria Beckham brand for UAH 22,600 (USD 539.94 — Ed.). But there are also more affordable options, the main thing is that the fit is right and you feel "in your place" in them.

Jeans by Victoria Beckham. Photo: TsUM

It is better to combine them with basic items: a white shirt, a simple top, a light jacket, or a crop top. Wear sandals, clogs, or even sneakers. It all depends on your mood. These jeans are about freedom, comfort, and the feeling when your clothes do not compete with you for attention, but emphasize your individuality. Exactly what you need for the summer — when you want to be yourself at 100 per cent.

