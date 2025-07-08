2000s denim style is back — how to wear the bold trend now

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Today, total denim is back at the peak of popularity. This trend has literally flooded Instagram and TikTok feeds: celebrities, influencers, and fashionistas show off stylish denim combinations every day. And it's no surprise — denim has long gone beyond casual wear and become a true fashion classic with a new lease on life.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the return of this trendy look from the 2000s.

What is total denim?

Total denim is when your entire look is made up of denim items. Back in the 80s and 90s, this style became a symbol of freedom, boldness, and a touch of rebellion. Today, it's a way to look modern, comfortable, and very stylish.

How to combine denim items

Denim vest and jeans — a proven classic

The simple and convenient option that always works. To keep your look from looking boring, play with shades. A light shirt and dark jeans are also a good combination, creating a special mood. Add a belt or a bright bag for a touch of flair.

Denim vest and jeans. Photo from Instagram

Denim jacket and pants

A jacket adds structure and even a touch of formality. Wear it with jeans in the same shade or create contrast — for example, a white top and classic blue bottoms. The most fashionable styles are loose-fitting, slightly oversized models.

Denim jacket and pants. Photo from Instagram

Denim suit

A full denim suit is a statement piece. This look attracts attention, especially if it is colored denim: pink, green, or beige.

Denim suit. Photo from Instagram

To keep the look from seeming overloaded, add simple accessories: minimalist earrings, a white T-shirt, or a leather bag.

