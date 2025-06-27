Legendary Kate Moss' favorite Pirate Boots from the 2000s are everywhere again

Boots. Photo: freepik

In 2025, the fashion world once again fell under the spell of one of the most recognizable items of the 2000s: the legendary Vivienne Westwood pirate boots. Kate Moss was a fan of this model. She wore them in 2001, and they have since become a symbol of wild, daring style.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Legendary Pirate Boots from the 2000s are back in fashion

These are more than just shoes; they're a story. With soft leather, wide straps, and rough buckles, they take us back to the noughties. They're about freedom and style without compromise, a rebellion that needs no words. In the 2000s, Sienna Miller, Miley Cyrus, and Anne Hathaway wore them. Now, a new generation of fashionistas is wearing them again in response to trends that change faster than we can blink.

Kate Moss, 2001. Photo: Vogue

It all started back in 1981, when Vivienne Westwood first presented this design on her runway debut. It wasn't just a show; it was a manifesto. By then, punk had already become a trend, and Westwood was looking for a new language — the language of romantic pirates, dandies, and dreamers who refused to accept other people's conditions. These boots became their uniform.

Vivienne Westwood fall-winter 1981/1982. Photo: Vogue

"We wanted to get off this island and plunder the world, like pirates," she used to say.

Today, this idea is timely again. In an era where trends last only two days, we want something that makes sense more and more. Pirate boots are like that, which is why they're back.

We previously wrote about what makes Velcro sandals special and why you should buy them this summer.

We also reported that Bessette sandals won the hearts of fashionistas this season.