Childhood sandals are trending — celebs are loving them

Sandals. Photo: Freepik

Just a few years ago, Velcro sandals were associated with hikers on hiking trails and dads on trips to the country. But in 2025, everything changed — "grandpa" sandals officially became a fashion must-have of the summer. And not just as comfortable shoes, but as a stylish accent to a modern wardrobe.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Where did the trend for these sandals come from?

After the shows of Miu Miu, The Row, and Prada, where models walked in minimalist but functional sandals, it became clear that gorpcore had finally captured the streets. The combination of comfort and style is the main formula of the season.

Velcro sandals. Photo: Vogue

How to choose the "right" sandals

Look for models:

with a thick anatomical sole;

with minimalist Velcro straps;

in neutral colors: black, beige, khaki — or vice versa, neon accents for the bold.

Sandals in a stylish look. Photo: Vogue

What to wear with trendy sandals

With romantic dresses

Contrast is the main feature. An airy combination dress plus chunky sandals will create a look like one from Pinterest.

With oversized suits

They perfectly balance the strict cut of the suit. Ideal for urban fashionistas who value comfort.

With shorts and white socks

This technique is back from the 90s and now looks surprisingly fresh, especially if you add a trendy cap or a belt bag.

With denim

Straight jeans or a denim midi skirt and a sports shirt are the formula for an ideal summer casual.

In general, "grandpa" sandals are a protest against painful heels and plastic beauty. It is a choice in favor of yourself, your body, and your own style. And let's face it, there is something very modern about it.

Earlier, we wrote about stylish flip-flops worn even by celebrities.

We also told you what summer shoes would ideally go with almost everything.