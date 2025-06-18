Flip-flops are back — and they go with everything

Flip-flops. Photo: Freepik

When do flip-flops cease to be just shoes for the shower or beach? When they bear the The Row label, it's a completely different story. They are made in Italy from genuine leather or suede, with an ideal insole that makes your feet feel comfortable. It is not a pair you throw in your beach bag — it's something that deserves its own shelf in your wardrobe. And they cost accordingly — from €780. But the main thing is not the price, but the approach: for the Olsen sisters' brand, even the simplest thing must be made ideally.

Which flip-flops are the most popular?

The Row's most famous model is Ginza. Laconic, minimalistic, almost devoid of decoration, but with an unmistakable sense of style. For several years in a row, it has appeared in fashion shoots, street style chronicles, and celebrity wardrobes. Ginza is a classic from The Row, worn by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen themselves. And although it is not currently available on the official website, this model is consistently sold in leading online stores around the world.

Zoë Kravitz is wearing The Row sandals. Photo: Vogue

In addition to Ginza, there are several other options:

Dune — made of grosgrain fabric, with a textured insole and lightweight rubber sole;

City — glossy, leather, with stitched details, designed for everyday city wear;

Helena — foldable, with crossed straps and a thin leather sole.

Each pair is an example of how The Row knows how to make simple things special.

The Row Spring/Summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

Even the hotel slippers that the brand released at one time — without any logo — became a real hit. It confirms the main idea of The Row: if something is made ideally, it will sell. Everything they create is based not on big names or trends, but on craftsmanship, quietness, and taste. And these flip-flops are proof of that.

