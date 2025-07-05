Jeans and a white T-shirt: how to style this classic look in 2025

Summer outfit. Photo: Freepik

Some basic items remain in style for years. Among them are jeans and a white T-shirt: this combination was popular in the 2000s and is a favorite of fashionistas in the Summer 2025.

Novyny.LIVE shares styling tips.

Outfit ideas with jeans and a white T-shirt

To achieve a stylish look this summer, all you need are two items: a white T-shirt and jeans. This base is ideal for those who prefer comfort. Try tucking your top in, adding chunky jewelry, and wearing trendy flip-flops. This look is stylish and suits everyone.

Look with jeans, flip-flops and a white T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans are also in fashion this summer, so take a closer look at them. A white T-shirt goes well with baggy or palazzo jeans. White sneakers and sunglasses will complement the look. This outfit is perfect for summer walks.

Look with jeans, sneakers and a white T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

To create an interesting look for cooler weather, pair a shirt with jeans and a white T-shirt. Choose a bright color to make your outfit stand out. Romantic ballet flats, loafers, or elegant sandals would complement the outfit nicely.

Jeans, white T-shirt and shirt. Photo from Instagram

Jeans and a white T-shirt are indeed the most basic formula for a successful look. However, don't forget to add accents to make your outfit more interesting. Try experimenting with shoes, accessories, or bags.

