Jeans and a white T-shirt: how to style this classic look in 2025

Favorite look from the 2000s is back: a base for Summer 2025
Some basic items remain in style for years. Among them are jeans and a white T-shirt: this combination was popular in the 2000s and is a favorite of fashionistas in the Summer 2025.
Novyny.LIVE shares styling tips.
Outfit ideas with jeans and a white T-shirt
To achieve a stylish look this summer, all you need are two items: a white T-shirt and jeans. This base is ideal for those who prefer comfort. Try tucking your top in, adding chunky jewelry, and wearing trendy flip-flops. This look is stylish and suits everyone.
Wide-leg jeans are also in fashion this summer, so take a closer look at them. A white T-shirt goes well with baggy or palazzo jeans. White sneakers and sunglasses will complement the look. This outfit is perfect for summer walks.
To create an interesting look for cooler weather, pair a shirt with jeans and a white T-shirt. Choose a bright color to make your outfit stand out. Romantic ballet flats, loafers, or elegant sandals would complement the outfit nicely.
Jeans and a white T-shirt are indeed the most basic formula for a successful look. However, don't forget to add accents to make your outfit more interesting. Try experimenting with shoes, accessories, or bags.
Also read:
One accessory that instantly elevates any look
Summer + boots = 2025's most unexpected style hit
White clothes for summer are always a good and elegant choice
Not just denim shorts — 5 stylish alternatives for Summer 2025