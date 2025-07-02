The comeback trend that instantly elevates any look

A girl in stylish shorts. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 has its own shine and it's metallic. Rivets have taken over the streets, Instagram feeds and the hearts of fashionistas around the world. Ballet flats, bags, belts, jeans, swimwear and even flip-flops are now decorated with silver or gold accents that make the looks more expressive without any extra effort.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trend.

Advertisement

How does one detail make all the difference in a look?

This trend appeared unexpectedly, but it caught on instantly. It started with one brightly colored accessory and spread: more and more items began to appear with metal details. The reason is simple: rivets don't just decorate, they add character. Even a basic look with jeans or a T-shirt is transformed when you add metal to it.

Skirt with rivets. Photo from Instagram

One swimsuit with subtle silver elements and you are already in the spotlight. A pair of ordinary sandals with rivets and your summer look will look twice as expensive. It's a simple and affordable way to make your wardrobe more interesting without spending a fortune.

Shoes with rivets. Photo from Instagram

Jeans with metallic seams are equally popular — they have a slight 2000s vibe, but at the same time look modern. The fabric has become a little heavier, but the look is brighter and bolder.

Jeans with rivets. Photo from Instagram

So, this summer, metal on clothes is not about daring, it's about style. If you want to freshen up your wardrobe, look for shoes, belts or tops with shiny elements. It's a little item that makes all the difference.

As a reminder, we reported what items from the 70s might still be needed in 2025.