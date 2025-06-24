Lazy luxury: why everyone is talking about this fashion trend

Stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

We have just learned what quiet luxury is, and now a new fashion trend is already on the horizon — lazy luxury. And it sounds no less appealing than it looks. Soft cashmere, ideal cut, calm colors, and complete freedom — these are the characteristics of the new style.

What is this new style?

Lazy luxury is when you dress not to impress, but to feel comfortable in your own skin. It's a soft sweater, comfortable trousers, and flat leather mules, or a long coat over a basic suit. There are no flashy logos or shiny details here — everything is hidden somewhere under the lining or in the fabric.

If quiet luxury is about neat styling, then lazy luxury is about minimal intervention. You just take what you like from your wardrobe, and it all goes together ideally. For example, you can create a white total look, combining a T-shirt dress with an accent bag. An oversized shirt with palazzo pants is also just right.

The essence is in quality, comfort, and inner feeling. It is a style that needs no proof. It does not flaunt wealth, but subtly hints at taste, means, and freedom of choice.

Lazy luxury looks can be quite simple: a monochrome suit, a minimalist dress, a voluminous shirt, a white Panama hat, and trainers. But every detail has its own level of elegance — nothing superfluous, only what works for your confidence. This is fashion that does not follow trends — it lives at its own pace. It is not loud, but not too restrained either. It is the embodiment of style for those who already know that a good life is not always about effort, but often about the ability to relax.

Dress as if you just woke up in your villa on the coast. And don't forget your large sunglasses — you can't go anywhere without them this summer.

