Fashion pieces from 2000s that haven't lost their relevance over the years

This summer, ingenuity is all about simplicity. Complicated combinations are out; a white T-shirt and jeans are back in. It's not just a basic look — it's a timeless style. The trends of the 2000s are back with a new vibe offering more freedom, options, and inspiration.

Things from the 2000s that haven't lost their relevance over the years

Take a look at the catwalk: Sacai revisits these classics in its Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Even better, remember how fashion icons of the past wore them. Back in the '90s, Kate Moss showed that an ordinary white T-shirt and jeans could be so stylish that everyone would admire them. She only added a minimal necklace, sandals, and a jacket to complete the look. Sienna Miller, a true boho queen, paired the same jeans and T-shirts with ethnic jewelry, large earrings, and fringed bags.

The story doesn't end with retro heroines. Today, Victoria Beckham opts for flared jeans and a tucked-in T-shirt — a subtle yet effective look. Hailey Bieber also opts for comfort with baggy jeans and Vans sneakers. Kendall Jenner went out in wide-leg cuffed jeans, a cropped T-shirt, and ballet flats. All of these looks work in their own way.

The magic lies in the fact that a white T-shirt and jeans are not just clothes. They are a blank canvas for your fashion experiments: add a hat, large earrings, or bright lipstick, if you like. This duo can handle anything. Most importantly, you don't need to reinvent the wheel. Open your closet, take out your favorite jeans and a white T-shirt, and design your own summer 2025 fashion scenario.

