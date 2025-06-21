2024 summer items that are trending again in 2025

A girl in a summer look. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is cyclical, and some trends from the distant 90s are making a comeback, while other items remain relevant for several seasons in a row. In 2025, basic accessories, shoes, and items that were favorites among fashionistas last summer will be popular.

Relevant items from last season in summer 2025

Bermuda

This model is ideal for those who want to look stylish and feel comfortable. Bermuda shorts were popular last year and remain relevant today. They can be used to create a variety of summer looks.

Bermuda shorts. Photo from Instagram

White T-shirt

The plain white T-shirt has long been a wardrobe staple for all seasons. In the summer of 2025, it will also be at the peak of popularity. Fashionistas choose it for its versatility, simplicity, and comfort.

White T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Denim skirt

Last summer, denim skirts were at the peak of popularity. This season, they remain a favorite. This style is comfortable and can be styled in many different ways.

Denim skirt. Photo from Instagram

Flip-flops

Lightness and freedom — flip-flops are winning over fashionistas with their comfort and are confidently bursting onto the scene this summer. Both heeled and flat models will be popular. They can be paired with light dresses, shorts, or jeans.

Look with flip-flops. Photo from Instagram

Shirt

Another must-have item this summer is the shirt. It goes well with a variety of looks. Wear it as a complete look or as a bright accent to complement your look.

Look with a shirt. Photo from Instagram

These items are not just staying in fashion. They are truly a must-have for summer for those who like to look stylish and feel comfortable at the same time.

