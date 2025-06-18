2025 trend alert: sunglasses to avoid, according to stylists

The girl is in glasses. Photo: Freepik

Summer is the time to update your look, and sunglasses play a key role in it. They not only protect your eyes from the sun, but can also refresh your look or make it look outdated. And here's the thing — some models that seemed fashionable not so long ago are now perceived as a strange greeting from the past. And definitely not in the best sense.

RBC-Ukraine writes about it.

Glasses that are better left in the past

Narrow, like slits

It seems like a style from a late 90s movie. But the face, on the contrary, looks tired, and the gaze seems lost. They look particularly bad on people with prominent cheekbones or dark circles under their eyes.

Narrow glasses. Photo from Instagram

Thin gold frames with dark lenses

Once it was a sign of "success," now it's more like a look from a TV show about the early 2000s. It makes your eyes look "heavy" and your face look older than it really is. I doubt anyone wants to add 10 years to their age with just one accessory.

The girl in glasses. Photo from Instagram

Brightly colored plastic

Bright pink, green, or acid-colored frames may look fun, but only if you are 13 years old or at a beach party. In the city, they often "devalue" even the most expensive look and add a cheap touch.

Glasses. Photo from Instagram

Shapeless mask glasses

Huge models that cover half of the face like a shield. They do not make the appearance mysterious — on the contrary, they erase emotions. And even a very stylish person can look ridiculous in them.

Mask glasses. Photo from Instagram

It is better to choose glasses that emphasize your facial features rather than mask them. The right model is like the finishing touch that makes your look complete and vibrant. Don't chase after what was once fashionable. It is better to listen to yourself and look in the mirror — it will always show you the truth.

