TOP Sunglasses Trend for Spring/Summer 2025

Spring is the best time to freshen up your look and add some relevant details. Sunny days inspire new style accents, and sunglasses become not just a functional accessory, but a real finishing touch to your style.

Stylish sunglasses you don't want to take off

Oval glasses

The classic oval silhouette is back. It takes us back to the era of the '70s and the nostalgic '90s, when similar models adorned the images of cult figures. Today, oval eyewear has a new look: elegant, soft, but assertive. Miu Miu's Regard model is particularly popular — it is the one that has taken over social media feeds.

You can choose both restrained versions in black and more playful ones with turtle or animal prints.

Retro "half-lenses"

Half lenses are another stylish throwback from the past. Once worn by pop culture stars and fashion icons in the '90s, these styles with an open bottom lens are back in style. They add intelligence and a touch of eccentricity to the look.

They look great with suits, jackets and minimalist clothing. This is the choice for those who appreciate vintage charm but want to stay modern.

Narrow rectangular glasses

One of the most striking trends is narrow rectangular styles. Thin metal or plastic frames and lenses a few centimeters wide create a laconic, stylish accent.

Such glasses add confidence to the look without overpowering it, on the contrary, they leave room for light playfulness and freedom.

