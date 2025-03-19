Stylish Hats for Spring/Summer 2025 — What styles to wear

A girl in a stylish beret. Photo: Freepik

It seems that with the onset of warm weather, hats are suddenly back in the spotlight. Even though the cold season is over, we still want to look stylish and special.

This time, hats are no longer just practical items — now they are real fashion accents that can set the mood and add spice to the look, and Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

What hats to choose for this spring

If in the winter we reached for hats just to keep warm, in the spring it's a game of style. Some people love baseball caps — simple but versatile. They go well with sports ties and classic jackets. And if you add a bright color or an interesting inscription, the image is immediately bolder. Moreover, on sunny days, a baseball cap can protect you from the heat.

An outfit with baseball cap. Photo from Instagram

Others prefer shawl — delicate, lightweight ones that can be tied on the head, around the neck, or even to adorn a bag. It's a must-have for the romantically inclined styles.

Shawl. Photo from Instagram

And some people like hats — from the fashionable pillbox hat street style girls love to wide-brimmed or knitted options that add a touch of retro charm to the look.

A stylish hat. Photo from Instagram

For inspiration and a better understanding of what hats will be trending this spring, check out the stylish looks from fashion weeks. There, fashionistas showed how to wear hats with a zest.

Among the favorites are the same baseball caps, but ones with character: bright colors, interesting inscriptions, embroideries — all this makes the image lively and non-standard. In addition, there are stylish hats in the style of the TV series Peaky Blinders, baker boy caps — an elegant alternative to baseball caps, soft panamas, knitted hats, headbands and classic berets.

As always, there is something for everyone, from those who prefer muted tones to those who prefer prints, fur, crystals and beads. The important thing is that your accessory sets your mood and gives you confidence.

