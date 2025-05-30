The stars already have the most desirable glasses of the summer — time to try them on

A girl in glasses. Photo: Freepik

This summer, the style suggests that boring black glasses are enough. They have been replaced by bright colored lenses — the trend that the most fashionable stars have already succumbed to. Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid, Naomi Watts — they all wear new sunglasses as if they were part of their mood. And it really works. Bright glasses make your face more expressive and your look more lively, even if you are wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

Glasses that set the mood for any look

Amber color

Glasses with amber lenses are like a ray of evening sunshine. They gently paint the world around you in warm shades and add a touch of retro to your look. Especially if you choose a 70s-style model with large frames. They make you want to take a leisurely stroll around the city, drink coffee, and look at the world through sunny memories.

Stylish glasses. Photo: Vogue

Blue for those who want to stand out

If you want something unusual, the choice is obvious. Blue lenses instantly catch the eye. They look futuristic, a little daring, but incredibly stylish. Miley is already wearing them — large, round glasses that resemble the azure sea.

Blue lenses. Photo: Vogue

Brown glasses

For those who are not a fan of bright colors, but still want to spice up their style a little, there are glasses with brown lenses. But not simple ones, but rich chocolate or chestnut tones. Bella Hadid made them a part of her wardrobe for a reason — they are elegant, deep, and versatile. They also ideally suit the Y2K style — a little nostalgia, a little sexiness, and maximum style.

Brown glasses. Photo: Vogue

Each color has its own mood. But they are all united by one idea: let your glasses do the talking for you. This summer is the time to try it.

