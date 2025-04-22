The glasses that conquered the catwalks and Instagram will make you a star

A girl holding glasses in her hands. Photo: Freepik

The sun is a beautiful thing, but sometimes you want to hide a little. And this is where the main characters of summer come in — sunglasses. In 2025, they are no longer just an accessory, but a real way to express yourself. Everything is in trend: color, shape, and even boldness.

Vogue told us more about it.

Trendy glasses for spring-summer 2025

Yellow lenses

It's not about school or retro — it's about the mood. Especially if you choose a delicate, "buttery" yellow. It is now at the peak of popularity not only in glasses, but also in clothes. And it works even better together.

Giambattista Valli. Photo: Vogue

White frame for a clean look

Do you want something as light as a cloud? White frames are just the thing. Especially if the glasses are large, geometric, with sharp corners, it looks both fresh and modern. They will definitely not get lost in the frame.

McQueen. Photo: Vogue

Cat-eye shape

The elongated cat-eye shape is not losing ground. It seems to say: "I am stylish, but I know how to show my claws". It will suit those who love the classics, but with a twist.

Carven. Photo: Vogue

Futuristic models

These are not just glasses, but a detail from a movie about the future. Sharp, large, strange — this is their specialty. Balenciaga, Acne, Prada — they don't play small, and it shows.

Prada. Photo: Vogue

Oversize forever

Sometimes you just want to hide. Or to resemble a film star. Or both. Then, oversized models of glasses are the best choice. They are large, sometimes gigantic, but that's their beauty. They cover half your face, but you can create a lot of new looks with them.

Miu Miu. Photo: Vogue

This season is not about "wearing glasses", but about "playing with the look". And no matter what the weather is like, your sunglasses will definitely shine.

