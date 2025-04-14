Fashionable glasses that change the mood — the trendy accessory of the season

A girl wearing glasses. Photo: Freepik

This season, stylish sunglasses are like a favorite summer accessory. The real hunt for fashionable models has already begun, and it's better to know what to look for in advance.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

Black glasses are a classic. Always appropriate, restrained, suitable for everything. But if you want something with a mood, then look towards retro or mask glasses. The former are for those who adore vintage, the latter for the brave who keep up with trends.

Black glasses. Photo from Instagram

What glasses became a real hit in 2025

The main hit of spring and summer 2025 is colored lenses. This detail literally brings the simplest T-shirt or sundress to life. Chloé had purple shades, Giambattista Valli and Miu Miu had reddish ones, and Tory Burch had yellow ones. By the way, colored lenses are not just for the sake of beauty. Yellow and blue lenses, for example, help you see better in bright light, while grey lenses muffle their overall intensity. Choose the color you like, and you won't go wrong. And the frame can be transparent or match the color of the lenses — the main thing is that you like it.

Different colored glasses. Photo from Instagram

There are a lot of shapes of glasses. Aviators, rectangular, oval, cat-eye, and that's not all. Large retro models are in the top now, like Jacqueline Kennedy wore, or the Olsen Sisters in the early 2000s. And for lovers of something cosmic, futuristic glasses have been invented. Plus, sporty chic is not going anywhere, so feel free to take sports frames and mix them with dresses.

Retro glasses. Photo from Instagram

When you try them on, take your time. The glasses should fit like a glove: no pressure, no slipping, no irritation. And remember that wearing such glasses makes the world around you not only look brighter, but also a little happier.

Earlier, we wrote about what shape of glasses from the 90s will be at the peak of popularity this season.

We also reported on the unobvious detail in the look that can play a key role.