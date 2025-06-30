Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Not just denim shorts — 5 stylish alternatives for Summer 2025

Not just denim shorts — 5 stylish alternatives for Summer 2025

Publication time 30 June 2025
5 Trending pieces to replace denim shorts in Summer 2025
Like any other fashion piece, denim shorts have their pros and cons, even though they may be a summer staple. Denim can be tight and restrictive, sticking to your skin in the summer heat. This leads us to seek out airier options, as well as other styles that can complement our warm-weather outfits while offering a different aesthetic.

Byrdie offers a look at 5 alternatives to denim shorts for Summer 2025.

Boho Maxi Skirt

This is a great alternative to denim shorts, as these skirts are typically in airy, breathable cotton or linen, making them a standout choice for a hot summer day. 

Boho Maxi Skirt - 5 stylish alternatives to denim shorts for Summer 2025
Boho maxi skirt. Photo: ella_purnell / Instagram

Tailored Bermuda Shorts

Tailored Bermuda shorts elevate easygoing summer style by making the silhouette a bit more fitted and "grown-up".

Tailored Bermuda Shorts - 5 stylish alternatives to denim shorts for Summer 2025
Bermuda shorts. Photo: nnennaechem / Instagram

Mini Skirt

Mini skirts have a major range, but some of the most popular variations right now are micro lengths, pleated and wrap styles, and linen mini skirts (bonus points if they come in a fun print).

Mini Skirt - 5 stylish alternatives to denim shorts for Summer 2025
Mini skirt. Photo: Pinterest

Linen Micro Shorts

They’re the most effortless piece to throw on for a day of warm-weather adventures. The linen material also helps you stay cool and comfortable, as it’s a breathable fabric that reflects sunlight.

Linen Micro Shorts - 5 stylish alternatives to denim shorts for Summer 2025
Linen shorts. Photo: Pinterest

Capris

When you want something longer than shorts, but it’s too hot out for pants, Capris are the on-trend way to go. 

Capris - 5 stylish alternatives to denim shorts for Summer 2025
Capris. Photo: Pinterest

If you've declared your closet a "no-denim zone" or simply want to refresh your summer wardrobe, try these comfortable and stylish alternatives in 2025.

