How to choose the perfect swimwear — tips for women with different body types

Summer is the perfect time to unwind — whether you're sipping a cocktail by the pool or cooling off in the sea. But even on vacation, looking stylish still matters. That’s why choosing the right swimsuit is key: one that highlights your best features and subtly smooths over the rest.

How to choose the perfect swimsuit for your body type

Pear

Women with this body type have narrow shoulders, a small bust, and a defined waist. Their hips are much wider than their upper body. Only high-waisted, wide-legged bottoms will suit them. The top of the swimsuit should be ruffled or decorated to balance the look.

Hourglass Body Type

Women with this body type have a pronounced waist and balanced hips and shoulders. High-waisted panties suit them well. Show and emphasize the waist with a belt or print. Choose a bra with cups that hold their shape well.

Inverted Triangle

This body type is characterized by broad shoulders, a well-defined upper body, and narrow hips. The top should be minimalist, solid-colored, and form-fitting. One-shoulder or asymmetrical styles are ideal. Conversely, pants should have ruffles, prints, or drapery.



Apple

This body type carries most of its volume around the abdomen and chest, with slender legs and a less defined waist. A one-piece swimsuit with draping or side panels works well to create a slimming effect. If you prefer a two-piece, opt for a longer top paired with high-cut bottoms featuring strategic draping to balance the proportions.

Rectangle

Women with this figure type have approximately the same width of shoulders, waist, and hips, and their curves are not clearly defined. They should choose high-waisted panties and tops with ruffles, drapery, and pleats.

