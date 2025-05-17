This swimwear will be the hottest in Summer 2025 — Bikini trends

A woman in a swimsuit by the pool. Photo: Pexels

This summer, the micro bikini is set to dominate beaches and poolside scenes. Designed for those who are confident and unapologetically bold, this barely-there style reveals more than it conceals. It’s a statement piece that embraces body positivity and celebrates self-expression — perfect for fashionistas who aren’t afraid to turn heads.

Micro bikini is a trend of Summer 2025

This season, one of the hottest trends in beach fashion will be the micro bikini swimsuit. It is characterized by a minimal amount of fabric. The tops barely cover the chest and the bottoms resemble a thong. This popular style has already garnered millions of likes on social media.

Trendy swimsuit for the summer. Photo from Instagram

The micro bikini reduces the tan line to a minimum. The top of the swimsuit accentuates the breasts and makes them appear larger. Perhaps this is why micro bikinis have become so popular.

Black swimsuit. Photo from Instagram

The bottom of the swimsuit is also small. These briefs leave a significant portion of the bottom open. And the amount of fabric in the front is minimized.

Fashionable swimsuit for the summer. Photo from Instagram

The micro bikini trend is not new. The minimalist fashion has been around for several years. Swimsuits are being designed to show more of the body. But if you like to look more modest, don't worry, 1980s-style styles with high-waisted bottoms and tops will still be popular this summer.

