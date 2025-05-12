The most feminine accessory of Summer 2025 — the anklet

Anklet. Photo: Freepik

Anklets are actually the name of the jewelry that girls wear on their ankles. Light, graceful, it can make an outfit more feminine, a little playful and very stylish. There are no strict rules for wearing them — it all depends on the image and the mood. But like any accessory, an anklet has its own history, meaning in different cultures and, of course, certain nuances when worn.

When anklets became part of the look

Long before anklets became a fashion statement, they carried deep cultural meaning.

In ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Persia, anklets were worn by women of all classes — the wealthy adorned themselves with precious metals, while those of modest means wore pieces made of wood, bone, or stone. In India, anklets served not just as ornaments but as markers of social status and life stage. Unmarried girls often wore loose styles, while married women wore anklets connected to toe rings with delicate chains. In some regions, even the choice of leg carried significance — the right might signal openness to courtship, while the left could signify marital status.

In the '90s, the anklet made its bold return — alongside a spirit of freedom, denim, boho vibes, and cultural fusion. While Western fashion embraced it purely for beauty, in other parts of the world, this small accessory spoke volumes. In Africa, it hinted at a woman’s relationship history; in parts of Asia, it reflected her upbringing; in Japan, it could signify artistic talent.

Today, anklets are about style, not symbolism. You’re free to wear them on either ankle without sending a message — though if you enjoy a touch of cultural meaning, tradition says the left ankle symbolizes loyalty in marriage, while the right suggests openness and ease.

How to wear anklets in different looks:

Office : Opt for a delicate chain in silver or gold without stones or charms — minimal and polished.

: Opt for a delicate chain in silver or gold without stones or charms — minimal and polished. Beach : Have fun with shells, beads, or marine-themed details for a breezy, carefree vibe.

: Have fun with shells, beads, or marine-themed details for a breezy, carefree vibe. Evening wear : A refined anklet with subtle gemstones adds a glamorous touch to formal outfits.

: A refined anklet with subtle gemstones adds a glamorous touch to formal outfits. Boho or Ethno : Layered chains, lace, charms — everything works, especially with linen, midi skirts, and sandals.

: Layered chains, lace, charms — everything works, especially with linen, midi skirts, and sandals. With sneakers : For a sport-chic look, a clean, simple anklet adds just the right hint of style.

: For a sport-chic look, a clean, simple anklet adds just the right hint of style. With denim: Leather, fabric, or lace anklets pair perfectly with jeans for a casual, fashion-forward twist.

As you can see, anklets can be incorporated into any style. The important thing is to do so appropriately and according to your preferences. There are no restrictions on the type of metal, length, or weight. Beauty is not about rules; it's about feeling in harmony with your own image.

