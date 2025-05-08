The most expensive jewelry of the Met Gala 2025, which impressed everyone — attention to details

Гарні прикраси. Фото: Freepik

The Met Gala is not just a red carpet party. It is an event where fashion becomes art. This year, the jewelry masterpieces did not just shine — they told stories no worse than cinema or theater.

Jewelry that attracted special attention at the Met Gala

One of the main themes of the evening was the celebration of Black dandy culture, that is, an elegant, daring style that became a symbol of freedom and self-expression. Guests came not just in an elegant look, but in a well-thought-out look. And very often it was the jewelry that made the images truly strong.

For example, Teyana Taylor came out in a complex look, where a sickle-shaped decoration ran along the back, and a massive baroque choker was worn around her neck. All this looked like a real artifact from a museum collection, but it came to life on her body. But Anne Hathaway flashed a sapphire necklace from Bulgari, which was difficult not to notice — it literally attracted attention. Isha Ambani was no less impressive, with a massive diamond necklace weighing over 80 carats, which seemed to have been transported to 2025 straight from the palace of the Indian Maharajas.

Anne Hathaway in Bulgari. Photo: Vogue

But the most exciting thing was the appearance of the designers of the L'Enchanteur brand. They came in jewelry chains that did not just decorate, but spoke about family, culture, and faith. And it's not about shine anymore — it's about meaning.

Men this year were not far behind either. All stylish — with brooches on their lapels, and Lewis Hamilton even decorated his hat with garnet details made especially for him. It was a very personal choice: garnet is his birthstone.

Lewis Hamilton in SNOW Diamonds. Photo: Vogue

And here's the highlight — the Ukrainian jewelry brand made its debut at the event. Actress Myha'la Herrold wore jewelry from SOLO for Diamonds. Her earrings with cultured diamonds had an elegant and apt look, emphasizing both the style and depth of the evening's theme.

Myha'la Gerrold wearing the ornaments of SOLO for Diamonds.Photo: Vogue

This year's Met Gala showed: jewelry is not about status. It's about an idea, about the soul, about who you are. And when such things speak for you, it's real magic.

