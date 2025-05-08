A watch as part of a look — trends worth trying

A woman wearing a watch. Photo: Freepik

There is a fashion for wearing a watch not by itself, but next to bracelets, another watch, or even a chain. This is stacking. The trend looks interesting, but it causes a lot of controversy, especially among watchmakers and classic stylists. They say that a watch does not need to be complemented by other accessories. But the generation accustomed to self-expression thinks otherwise.

Why is stacking becoming increasingly popular?

For example, Timothée Chalamet appeared at the festival with two small Cartier Tanks and a Love bracelet. And last autumn, Rihanna combined diamond bracelets with an AP Royal Oak watch. All this is classic stacking. And there are more and more such looks.

Some people confuse stacking with wearing watches on both hands or with the concept of "stack" from hip-hop (where it is money in bundles). But this is completely different. It is a combination of a watch and jewellery on one wrist.

A good example of stacking. Photo from Instagram

Why doesn't everyone like it?

Firstly, a watch is often a designer piece. Adding a bracelet alongside it can ruin its visual majesty.

Secondly, bracelets can scratch the case, especially if the watch is made of delicate metal.

Thirdly, it's not always convenient — many wrist jewellery can catch on sleeves, clothes, or other things.

But despite all the "buts", stacking is alive and well. It is not just a fashion, but a way to tell the world something about yourself without words. There are no clear rules here. Some people like to mix different metals, others stick to one style. Someone combines a luxury watch with a handmade braided bracelet. And everyone is right, because the main thing is that you like it.

A watch combined with bracelets. Photo from Instagram

If you're not sure where to start, just wear the watch next to your favourite thin bracelet. And then listen to yourself. This is the case when taste is more important than advice.

