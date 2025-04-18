The hottest swimwear 2025 that will make you a star at the beach

Swimsuit. Photo: Freepik

The sun is already starting to warm up, which means that beach season is just around the corner. If you haven't decided on a swimsuit for the summer of 2025, now is the time to do so because the contrast bikini is back in fashion.

Trendy swimwear options for summer 2025

Bikinis are taking center stage this season, pushing one-piece swimsuits to the sidelines. And it's not just about bold colors — look for striking contrasts and eye-catching accent stitching. Designers highlight black-and-white combos as a timeless trend that’s making a strong comeback. Even a one-piece in this classic palette will still hit the mark.

Black and white swimsuit. Photo from Instagram

This year, the old money style is one of the most important aesthetics in fashion. It is embodied in restrained but elegant color combinations: beige, graphite, milk and gray. Swimsuits in these colors look expensive and very laconic at the same time.

Milky-white swimsuit. Photo from Instagram

And if you prefer bright options, look for duos of rich pink and orange, deep blue and light green, or purple and turquoise. You can find these styles not only from well-known brands, but also from mass-market brands. If you want something special, you can order a custom-made swimsuit — it will fit your figure perfectly and will definitely be unique.

