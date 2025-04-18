How to fit sportswear into a casual look — 5 cool ideas

A girl in sportswear. Photo: Freepik

Sport aesthetic is no longer just a trend, it is a full-fledged part of everyday style, which sounds especially loud in the spring of 2025. You no longer have to choose between comfort and style — you can have both at once. Global brands have mixed the aesthetics of sport with femininity, and stylists and influencers have shown how to wear such bows not only for jogging or going to the gym, but also in everyday life.

Cosmopolitan writes about it.

The main feature is unexpected mixes. When you throw on a sports jacket instead of the usual jacket, and add sneakers to a romantic skirt, you get something new, fresh, and very comfortable at the same time. Such looks catch the eye because you want to see everything: why does it work, why does it look so stylish?

This spring, the fashion arsenal includes:

tennis skirts (short, pleated — a real hit!);

bodysuits and tops in the style of ballet aesthetics;

sports jackets and windbreakers;

micro-shorts and trousers with stripes;

baseball caps that are easy to "land" even on a dress.

Cool combinations with sportswear

A sports jacket and a dressy skirt are an unexpected combo that looks fresh.

A stylish look. Photo from Instagram

A translucent lightweight skirt combined with sneakers and a printed T-shirt is all about balance: romance on the one hand, casual on the other.

Skirt in combination with sneakers. Photo from Instagram

A bomber jacket and a denim maxi skirt are like going out and being casual at the same time.

A fashionable look. Photo from Instagram

Sports shorts and classic ballet flats are proof that style is no longer about rules, but about mood.

Sports shorts. Photo from Instagram

Striped pants and heels are the perfect formula: comfortable on the bottom, festive on top.

Heels in a sporty look. Photo from Instagram

Spring 2025 encourages you not to be shy about mixes. Try it on, experiment, and create your own version of sports aesthetics — one in which comfort and style go hand in hand.

