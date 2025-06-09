TOP-5 Swimwear trends of the Summer 2025 — Swimsuit guide

A woman in a swimsuit. Photo: Freepik

Swimwear season is all the rage, and Miami Swim Week has already set the tone for Summer 2025: designers are embracing bold statements and playful details. Polka dots, cutouts, and unexpected designs dominated the catwalk, offering fresh inspiration for beachside fashion this year, reports WhoWhatWear.

The hottest swimwear trends of the Summer 2025

Swim Shorts & Skirts

Skirted swimsuits are nothing new, but they have broken into the 2025 trends. If you prefer a little extra coverage or enjoy putting together unique outfits, this is a great option.

Swim Shorts. Photo: Monday Swimwear/Cali Short

Polka Dot

Polka dot swimsuits combine timeless elegance with a modern look — perfect for fashion lovers who appreciate classic style with a twist.

Polka Dot swimsuit. Photo: Paraiso Miami Week Week/Montce

Hoops

Hoops add a modern twist to classic designs. These bold, edgy accents help you create an eye-catching look without sacrificing comfort or elegance.

Swimsuit with hoops. Photo: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree

Cutouts

The flattering design suits all body types and makes a trendy fashion statement. Many women are drawn to it as an alternative to bikinis and full-coverage one-pieces. Its design makes it a perfect wardrobe staple for vacations because it can easily be incorporated into a summer outfit.

Swimsuit with cutouts. Photo: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Azulu

Ocean Beach Theme

Ocean-themed swimsuits captivate with prints and details inspired by the sea: coral motifs, seashell embellishments, deep-sea blues and fabrics that shimmer like sunlight on water. This dreamy trend, which connects you with nature, is perfect for beach lovers and mermaid souls alike.

Ocean themed swimsuit. Photo: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Azulu

Summer 2025 swimwear trends are all about freedom and self-expression — from retro polka dots to oceanic elegance and bold cutouts, there’s no single rule. Wear what reflects your personality, mood, and vibe — this season celebrates individuality, not conformity.

