5 ways to style a see-through dress in Summer 2025

5 ways to style a see-through dress in Summer 2025

en
Publication time 27 June 2025 21:17
What to wear under the see-through dress — Summer 2025 boldest trend
A woman in a see-through dress. Photo: freepik

The latest in glamour is sheer dresses made of lace, tulle, or mesh. The smoky effect created by these lightweight, nearly see-through materials is very popular among fashionistas today. But no matter how much we like these dresses, what can we wear under them without looking vulgar?

Glamour shares five ideas for styling see-through dresses in Summer 2025.

What to wear with the boldest trend of Summer 2025

Slip dress

Instead of choosing a color to match your skin tone, try a color that contrasts distinctly with the dress. The idea is not to conceal what’s underneath, but to make it work in harmony with the outer layer.

how to style a see-through dress
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Nude bandeau and matching panties

To keep the focus solely on the design, try wearing a nude bandeau and matching panties underneath. The aim is to create the impression of being 'naked' underneath, without actually revealing anything through the cut-outs.

Nude Bandeau and Matching Panties
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Bodysuit

The bodysuit is probably the most common item of clothing worn under a see-through dress.  Rather than disappearing completely, it often works in tandem with the dress to add a bit of oomph to a see-through dress.

Bodysuit
Photo: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Leggings or mid-thigh shorts

You may want to consider leaving your breasts uncovered to avoid underwear poking out and spoiling the V-neck effect. In this situation, leggings or mid-thigh shorts that cover everything but the chest are ideal. However, it only works with midi and maxi dresses.

Leggings or Mid-Thigh Shorts
Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Complementary dress

Your see-through dress can form part of a complete outfit. Combine it with a dress underneath that’s meant to be seen. Experiment with different colors and patterns, and choose something that you would also be happy to wear on its own.

Complementary Dress
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

fashion trends dress style year 2025
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
