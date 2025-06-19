Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Main Fashion The most alluring skirt of the season — you can wear it every day

The most alluring skirt of the season — you can wear it every day

Publication time 19 June 2025 09:31
How to style the trendies skirt this summer — Outfit ideas with sheer skirt in 2025
A woman in sheer skirt. Photo: Freepik
Ключові моменти What should you wear with a sheer skirt this summer?

A sheer skirt is no longer just for the brave. By 2025, it had become as common in wardrobes as white T-shirts or jeans. What once seemed too revealing now easily fits into everyday looks. Tops with hints of nudity, underwear that shows, and skirts that accentuate your silhouette are no longer surprising. Brands such as Nensi Dojaka, Miu Miu, and Victoria Beckham have proven that sheer skirts are the new summer staple.

Vogue writes about it.

What should you wear with a sheer skirt this summer?

Bright colors

Actress Dakota Johnson showed how to make a sheer skirt the focal point of an outfit. She chose a mustard yellow skirt and paired it with red shoes. The thin white top balanced the outfit, striking a harmonious balance between frankness and restraint. The secret is simple: combine transparency with thoughtful contrast.

Dakota Johnson tries to follow the trends
Dakota Johnson. Photo: Vogue

Crochet is for those who love boho

Not everything transparent is chiffon. There's also crochet: a knitted fabric with holes through which you can see your legs. It's not just clothing; it's an entire aesthetic. This skirt has a romantic, slightly relaxed, and summery look. It's perfect for relaxing by the sea or strolling around the city.

Stylish version of a summer look with a skirt
Knitted skirt. Photo: Vogue

Kristen Stewart wore a similar combination with shorts

At the Cannes Film Festival, the actress wore a pink tweed set with shorts covered in transparent fabric. At first glance, it seemed as if she were wearing a skirt, but upon closer inspection, you realize it was a stylish play on the traditional skirt. This technique can add charm to even the simplest of looks.

Stuart loves sheer skirts
Kristen Stewart. Photo: Vogue

Leopard print transparently is a hit this season

Combining two trends at once is impossible. However, a sheer skirt with an animal print can look bold and seductive.

Prints in clothes remain in fashion
Transparent printed skirt. Photo: Vogue

To avoid looking "overdone", we recommend wearing it with simple items, such as a plain top or a matching shirt.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
