How to wear the top denim skirt of Summer 2025

A woman in a denim skirt. Photo: Freepik

A summer without a denim midi skirt — it's a fashion mistake. A straight denim midi skirt is like a basic T-shirt in the world of skirts. It's always helpful, goes with everything, and hasn't lost its relevance in years. A light shirt and this skirt are the perfect combination.

Novyny.LIVE will explain why.

Advertisement

This skirt deserves a place in your wardrobe

Fashionistas everywhere are now choosing the column skirt made of denim. It looks simple, but it has it all: comfort, durability, and style. You can wear it with rough boots, elegant sandals, or even classic heels. The most interesting thing is that it doesn't depend on the weather. You can wear it in the fall with a jacket or in the summer with a T-shirt.

Column skirt. Photo from Instagram

To create a strict look, add a shirt or jacket. For the evening, a shiny top or crop top is perfect for a night out. This trend didn't start today. Look at old photos of your parents — there's definitely a shot of your mother or grandmother in a similar denim skirt.

Demin skirt. Photo from Instagram

For those looking for the perfect one, take my advice and choose one that will last for more than one season. A straight cut is the most versatile, and neutral colors are best — blue, gray, white, or navy. Don't forget about the details, either. Contrasting seams, a neat slit, or an unusual belt will add style without unnecessary embellishment.

We previously wrote about original skirts that deserve attention this summer.

Earlier, we wrote about the boho skirt that all fashionistas are in love with this season.