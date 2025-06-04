The most flirty skirt of summer 2025 — the bubble is back

A girl in a shirt and skirt. Photo: Freepik

Get ready, because summer 2025 will leave your wardrobe no chance of boredom. It's simple: fashion is once again challenging the rules and bringing back a style we've already fallen in love with — the airy bubble mini skirt, or, as it's also called, the balloon mini skirt. This season it is even more spectacular, flirty, and fashionable.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

This skirt deserves attention because it is not just an ultra-short length. It is playfulness without vulgarity, femininity without effort. Thanks to the voluminous cut, the skirt visually lengthens the legs and makes the figure look light. And don't you agree that this is exactly what we are all looking for in summer?

How to wear the trendy skirt this summer

Bubble mini is an item with character. It creates the mood itself, so it's important not to overload the look. Here are some win-win options:

A classic white shirt is always elegant;

A tie-dyed blouse will add romance;

An oversized shirt is a little bit of chaos, but tasteful.

For a casual look, combine the mini skirt with a denim jacket, polo shirt, or rugby top. Finish the look with comfortable sneakers, sandals, or slip-ons, and your street style is ready.

Bubble skirt. Photo from Instagram

If you want more individuality, feel free to add colorful accents: printed T-shirts, bright ballet flats, necklaces, and a fitted jacket for the evening. Your look will not just be fashionable — it will be unique.

A stylish look. Photo from Instagram

Remember: summer is short, just like this skirt. So don't delay — wear what brings you joy and create your best looks today.

Earlier, we wrote about the boho skirt that all fashionistas are in love with this season.

We also told you which 70s-style skirt is back in fashion.