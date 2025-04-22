Trendy mini skirts 2025 — what to wear this season

Girls in skirts. Photo: Freepik

As soon as the sun starts to warm up, long skirts gradually fade into the background. In the warmer months, you want something lighter, bolder, and this is where mini skirts come in. Everyone probably has at least one such model in their wardrobe that has been patiently waiting for its finest hour. And this season, designers have prepared a real firework of options for us — from basic to those that make the heart beat faster.

What skirts will be fashionable to wear in the next six months

Let's start with the length

Mini is not always the same thing. There are mini skirts that cover the hips, and there are those that barely cover everything they are supposed to cover. This year, more restrained options that end just above the knee have become fashionable. The same ones that were previously associated with strict office bows. Now they look much more interesting thanks to the collections of such brands as Versace, Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Chanel.

And if you want a real drive, ultra-short minis are still in the picture. Gucci, Fendi, and 16Arlington have already made a splash here. Such models add courage to the image and will definitely not leave you unattended.

Materials

Silk, wool, leather, and denim are the basics. But this season, designers decided to play with textures a little. Prada, for example, went for metallic shine, Acne Studios offered options with woven details, and Isabel Marant and Alexander McQueen added fringes that just ask to dance with you.

Styles for everyone

Those who like to emphasize their waist will be happy to know that most skirts have a fitted cut. But if you're looking for something out of the ordinary, there's something to be surprised about, too. Voluminous skirts that look like ballet tutus, bows, or even barrel-shaped silhouettes are in trend this season. Such models were shown by JW Anderson, Loewe, and Giambattista Valli.

This season, the mini skirt is not just about length. It's about playing with shapes, textures, and even how you wear it. So feel free to choose your version and add it to your spring-summer wardrobe.

