The most fashionable skirt of spring 2025 — you will want it too

A girl in a bright skirt. Photo: Freepik

It may still be a little chilly outside, but spring is almost here — in the air, in the mood, in the desire to update your wardrobe. And as soon as the sun warms up, your hand reaches for something light, elegant, romantic. And what could be more delicate and feminine than lace?

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about this season's trendy skirt.

This spring, designers focused not only on the usual lace dresses. Skirts with lace details are in fashion. Not just basic ones, but with interesting inserts, asymmetrical edges, or even completely made of lace. Such things immediately add chic and sophistication to the look.

At the Saint Laurent show, mini dresses with a lace lining that specially peeked out from under the hem looked very playful. And Dries Van Noten presented the mini with asymmetrical edges that sway beautifully with every movement. Chloé relied on light textures and delicate colors — their skirts are designed for holidays or evening walks.

Stylish skirts. Photo from Instagram

How to choose the perfect lace skirt this spring

Maxi or midi — suitable for sophisticated looks and evening outings. Mini — for those who want to add a touch of flirtation to their look and visually lengthen their legs (especially with heels!). Monochrome or with contrasting inserts — it depends on your mood, but the second option will definitely attract more eyes.

The skirt in the look. Photo from Instagram

How to style it

Don't come up with complicated combinations. The best partners for a lace skirt are basic things:

A tank top with thin straps or a 90s-style top;

Fitted jacket + belt at the waist;

Simple shoes: pointed-toe ballet flats, classic pumps, or kitten heels — comfortable and elegant.

Lace is already a decoration. It creates the mood. Therefore, do not burden the image with unnecessary details. Laconicism and balance are the key to a stylish look.

