The most stylish season's boho skirt — what to wear it with every day

This skirt is a real must-have for spring and summer. It's less revealing than a mini, and at the same time not as serious as a classic midi. It's a "torn" skirt — with a slanted hem, asymmetry, a slight mess, which actually looks very stylish.

This season's popular skirt

The threads stick out, the fabric seems to have let itself go — and this is the charm of this skirt. It seems to be a little unprocessed, wild, and not trying to be ideal, and that's its beauty.

The main strength of this skirt is its freedom. It doesn't adapt, it creates a mood. It is ideal for those who are tired of clear shapes and want to look stylish without effort. If you want to have something in your wardrobe that immediately makes your look interesting, this is it.

A stylish look. Photo from Instagram

Who it suits

For anyone who likes to experiment. It adds volume and dynamism to thin figures and makes curvy figures even more expressive. It looks especially good on those who wear boho or mix romance with grunge. It fits well on different body types, especially if you choose a model made of lightweight fabrics that move beautifully.

Where to wear it

There are many options:

For a walk in the city — with a shirt or T-shirt and a wicker bag;

For a date — with a light blouse and sandals;

For a music festival — with a T-shirt, leather jacket, and sneakers;

For a summer evening with friends — with a jacket and jewellery;

Even to the office, if the dress code allows for a little creativity — paired with a white shirt and ballet flats.

A torn skirt. Photo from Instagram

This skirt is like a good story: a little chaotic, very lively, and memorable.

