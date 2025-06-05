The Trendiest Lace Skirt of Summer 2025: How to Style It Right

A woman in a skirt. Photo: Freepik

This summer, the white lace skirt is reclaiming its spotlight in the fashion world. More than just a fleeting trend, it tells a story rich in character and charm. Evoking the effortless elegance of 1970s street style, it captures the essence of femininity, freedom, and lightness. Now, it returns with a modern twist — refined, intentional, and layered with the romance of experience, as Vogue notes.

Trendy skirt that can be worn with anything

Today, a lace skirt does not look "too festive"; it all depends on what you pair it with. It can be midi or maxi length with wide ruffles or a more minimalist design that resembles thin, almost transparent lace fabric. Ralph Lauren showed such models in a boho style with cowboy-inspired shirts, and Michael Kors showed them with elegant blouses, like those of a retro diva.

Advertisement

Ralph Lauren. Photo: Vogue

The secret to style is creating contrast. Lace pairs well with "rough" items like light or worn denim, leather vests or blazers, and baggy, chunky knit sweaters. Lace is not only beautiful, but also stylish, fresh, and a bit daring.

A trendy skirt. Photo: Vogue

If you like sporty chic, you'll love pairing a white lace skirt with a logo T-shirt or a striped polo. This look is perfect for the modern, confident woman.

Complete the outfit with a cap, choker, and sneakers, and you're ready to take on the city. For evening wear, throw on a linen jacket or a button-down shirt that falls slightly off the shoulders. As for shoes, the choice depends on your mood: ballet flats with thin soles, sandals with braiding, or the same sneakers.

Skirt with jacket. Photo: Vogue

This summer's white lace skirt isn't just a fashion whim; it's about the harmony of femininity and strength.

Earlier, we wrote about stylish summer looks with a denim skirt.

We also discussed what to wear with a suede skirt this season.