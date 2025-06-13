5 trending maxi skirts to add to your wardrobe in the Summer 2025

Stylish and comfortable — 5 trendy long skirt to wear this summer
In the summer of 2025, skirts became more than just an item of clothing, they became a real field for fashion experimentation. Everything changed: fabrics, silhouettes, and volume. It's no longer about standard classics, but rather, things that catch the eye and leave a lasting impression. If you're looking for something special for summer, check out the latest trends.
Cosmopolitan writes about it.
Trendy skirt styles for Summer 2025
Transparent skirt
Transparency is nothing new, but it's being presented in a completely different way now. Not only are tulle and lace in fashion, but minimalist, straight-cut models that look delicate yet confident are too. Wear it over lingerie, a miniskirt, or a bodysuit for a spectacular look.
Pencil skirt
Yes, it's back! But now, it's not for the office; it's for stylish experiments. Long and fitted with a slit, this skirt is perfect for an "office diva" or a restrained look of wealth. Pair it with a simple top or shirt for a stylish look.
Interesting decor
Flowers, feathers, and fringes — anything that sticks out from the fabric — are in style now. It's about mood and the desire to stand out. These skirts are perfect for parties, photo shoots, or whenever you want to add a touch of drama to your everyday life.
Voluminous maxi skirt
This summer, volume matters. Skirts with deep pleats, large pockets, ties, and extra layers will give you a cool silhouette and freedom of movement. They're perfect for everyday wear with both T-shirts and crop tops.
Boho style is back
Light, long, slightly transparent, and adorned with flounces and a romantic print — this is how boho designers envision the summer 2025 skirt. Wear it at a festival, on the beach, or in the city while dreaming of freedom.
Opt for natural fabrics and pair them with sandals or chunky sandals.
We previously wrote about the trendy column skirt, which will also be in demand this summer.
We also reported on another skirt that is rapidly gaining popularity.