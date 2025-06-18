Summer wardrobe must-haves — the bare minimum

Pretty girl. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 is here, which means it's time to update your wardrobe so you can look fashionable without having to worry about combining items. And no, this isn't about shopping from scratch, but about new variations on familiar items. These are the details that will make even the simplest item relevant and "on trend".

Vogue has shared five such summer must-haves — simple, comfortable, and stylish at the same time.

Versatile summer items that will always come in handy

Baby Tee — the T-shirt that takes us back to the 2000s

A white T-shirt is a classic, but in summer you want something lighter. A baby tee is a kind of mini T-shirt: fitted, cropped, slightly childish in style, but it's the star of this season. It's ideal paired with wide jeans, a floor-length skirt, or even Bermuda shorts. It has a simple but very trendy look.

Stylish T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Sports shorts

Previously, they were only for running or wearing at home, but now they are a real must-have for going out. In 2025, sports shorts unexpectedly became a competitor to mini denim. Combine them with blouses, long sleeves or tops, and add ballet flats — and you will have a sporty chic look.

Sports shorts in the look. Photo from Instagram

The oversized shirt is the leader among versatile items

If there is one item that is suitable for any situation, it is an oversized shirt. Especially a blue or yellow striped one. Wear it as a cape, as a dress, as part of a suit. You can even wear it over a swimsuit or with shorts.

Trendy shirt. Photo from Instagram

Denim skirt — long, practical, indispensable

A denim maxi skirt is worth buying once and wearing all summer long, and then in autumn. It never goes out of style, only the styling changes: today it's boho, tomorrow it's urban minimalism. And if you're unsure about the style, go for a straight cut, a so-called column skirt.

Denim skirt in the look. Photo from Instagram

Slippers you won't want to take off

High-heeled flip-flops are beautiful, but not always comfortable. Stylish slippers or mules, on the other hand, are a real find.

Trendy slippers this summer. Photo from Instagram

Especially if they have soft insoles, support the foot, and look good. Put them on and run errands or go for coffee. They are comfortable, beautiful, and trendy.

