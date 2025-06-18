Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Main Fashion June style guide — must-have looks for hot days

Publication time 19 June 2025 00:08
Summer wardrobe must-haves — the bare minimum
Pretty girl. Photo: Freepik
Ключові моменти Versatile summer items that will always come in handy

Summer 2025 is here, which means it's time to update your wardrobe so you can look fashionable without having to worry about combining items. And no, this isn't about shopping from scratch, but about new variations on familiar items. These are the details that will make even the simplest item relevant and "on trend". 

Vogue has shared five such summer must-haves — simple, comfortable, and stylish at the same time.

Baby Tee — the T-shirt that takes us back to the 2000s

A white T-shirt is a classic, but in summer you want something lighter. A baby tee is a kind of mini T-shirt: fitted, cropped, slightly childish in style, but it's the star of this season. It's ideal paired with wide jeans, a floor-length skirt, or even Bermuda shorts. It has a simple but very trendy look.

A T-shirt that will remain relevant for a long time
Stylish T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Sports shorts

Previously, they were only for running or wearing at home, but now they are a real must-have for going out. In 2025, sports shorts unexpectedly became a competitor to mini denim. Combine them with blouses, long sleeves or tops, and add ballet flats — and you will have a sporty chic look.

Sports shorts can be found in everyone's wardrobe
Sports shorts in the look. Photo from Instagram

The oversized shirt is the leader among versatile items

If there is one item that is suitable for any situation, it is an oversized shirt. Especially a blue or yellow striped one. Wear it as a cape, as a dress, as part of a suit. You can even wear it over a swimsuit or with shorts. 

The shirt has been a staple item of summer clothing for many years.
Trendy shirt. Photo from Instagram

Denim skirt — long, practical, indispensable

A denim maxi skirt is worth buying once and wearing all summer long, and then in autumn. It never goes out of style, only the styling changes: today it's boho, tomorrow it's urban minimalism. And if you're unsure about the style, go for a straight cut, a so-called column skirt.

A denim skirt is a must-have item in your wardrobe this summer.
Denim skirt in the look. Photo from Instagram

Slippers you won't want to take off

High-heeled flip-flops are beautiful, but not always comfortable. Stylish slippers or mules, on the other hand, are a real find. 

Slippers are the most versatile summer shoes.
Trendy slippers this summer. Photo from Instagram

Especially if they have soft insoles, support the foot, and look good. Put them on and run errands or go for coffee. They are comfortable, beautiful, and trendy.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
