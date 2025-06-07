The Ultimate Summer Wardrobe: Timeless Pieces That Look Good on Everyone in 2025

Summer Wardrobe Essentials: What You Really Need in 2025
This summer, building a stylish and on-trend wardrobe is as simple as sticking to the basics. Summer 2025 is all about practicality, comfort, and effortlessly mixing styles.
Novyny.LIVE shares some tips for styling.
Basic summer pieces to look for this summer
A white T-shirt
A white T-shirt is a summer staple. It's a timeless classic that goes with everything. You can wear it with jeans, skirts, or shorts. You can complement your outfits with completely different accessories.
Jeans
Be sure to add them to your summer wardrobe. They can be different styles and colors, but the important thing is that they're versatile and practical. Jeans can be combined with tops, shirts, or T-shirts.
Shorts
For summer, shorts made of natural fabrics, such as cotton or linen, are ideal. They can be styled for an office look or for walking around the city or on a beach vacation. Tops and blouses go well with shorts.
Light dress
No summer wardrobe is complete without a dress. A midi-length dress is a versatile choice for summer. Choose what you like best: a light monochromatic dress or a dress with a floral print.
Sandals with flat soles
You can't do without sandals in hot weather. They can be open-toed or closed-toe. They go with anything — jeans, skirts, or dresses. If you're looking for a versatile pair of shoes for summer, be sure to consider sandals.
Earlier, we wrote about the essential top for your summer wardrobe that was popular in the '90s.
We also discussed which sneakers are perfect for summer: they'll keep your feet comfortable even on a hot day.