6 Zara pieces worth adding to your Summer 2025 wardrobe

If you haven't put together a summer wardrobe yet, now is the time. You can find stylish clothes and shoes at Zara. This year's collections attract fashionistas with their naturalness, comfort, and sophistication.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about stylish items to buy.

6 Zara finds for Summer 2025

Kimono suit

This suit is a good option for summer. The loose pants and shirt can be worn at home, on a walk, or at the beach. This look is stylish and comfortable.

Kimono suit. Photo: Zara

Basque top

Restrained, refined, and feminine. This cotton top is perfect for those who want to create delicate summer looks that attract attention.

Basque top. Photo: Zara

Mules

For warm summer days, these elegant velvet mules will be the perfect footwear option. This model is expected to be very popular this season, so pay attention to it.

Mules. Photo: Zara

Polo shirt

This summer, replace your ordinary T-shirts with a few masculine polos. They will brighten and add contrast to your outfits. A great option would be a lemon-colored polo from Zara.

Polo shirt. Photo: Zara

Ballet flats

Suede is very popular this season, so if you're looking for summer shoes, check out this brown pair from Zara. Its slightly wider toe makes it look even more interesting.

Suede ballet flats. Photo: Zara

Denim suit

This denim suit is definitely worthy of attention. The dark denim and cropped vest add special charm. This model looks great with pointed-toe shoes.

Denim suit. Photo: Zara

Zara's selection of summer clothes and shoes is really great. There is something for everyone. If you want to experiment — try something new; if you prefer the classics — choose from the time-tested options.

