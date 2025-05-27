This summer, you can't do without Bermuda shorts — what to combine them with

A girl in denim shorts. Photo: Freepik

Until recently, Bermuda denim shorts were something familiar and unremarkable — comfortable, a little rough, for a trip to the country or a walk with the dog. But spring-summer 2025 changed everything. Now these are not just everyday clothes, but a real fashion base. They can even be seen at social events — fashionistas wear them with heels and jackets without losing their sophistication.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what to combine them with.

Advertisement

Bermuda shorts at the peak of popularity in 2025

Light denim shorts, a shirt, a few pieces of jewelry, and you've not only left the house, but made a stylish statement. If you want a little drive, you can add ankle boots. And for a more feminine version, heeled sandals are suitable.

Bermuda denim shorts. Photo from Instagram

Bermuda shorts can also be worn with a blazer. This option conquers street style because it has a bold, albeit thoughtful look. The shorts can be with frayed edges, high waist, or wide legs. Add a jacket and pointy-toed shoes, and you have a look that always works.

A luxurious suit. Photo from Instagram

Bermuda shorts and prints

For those who like to experiment, it is the ideal solution. Choose models with wide legs, add printed blouses (leopard, zebra, or even something abstract), and don't forget about accessories. A leather jacket, sunglasses, loafers with socks — all this will only enhance the character of the look.

T-shirt with a print. Photo from Instagram

So, we can safely say that Bermuda shorts are back, and now they are not just clothes, but a whole fashionable canvas on which you draw who you want to be today.

Earlier, we wrote about which clothing brand celebrities love.

We also reported that denim overalls are back in fashion.