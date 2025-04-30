The Row: the luxury fashion brand stars love in 2025

Clothes. Photo: Freepik

Breaking into the world of high fashion is notoriously difficult — a world ruled by names like Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. Yet among these giants, a quiet outsider has captured the spotlight without even trying: The Row.

As Vogue reports, the label co-founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2006 has quietly become a favorite of celebrities, editors, and tastemakers — not for its logos or trends, but for its almost spiritual commitment to quality, restraint, and timeless elegance.

What makes The Row so special?

When the Olsen twins launched the brand, few took them seriously. Today, The Row is worn by people who don’t talk about style — they just have it. Its appeal lies in understatement: expertly tailored jackets, sculptural bags that feel like extensions of the body, and unforgettable cashmere.

Zoe Kravitz. Photo: Vogue

This isn’t fashion for attention — it’s fashion for presence. No flashy logos. No social media buzz. Just clothing that fits so perfectly, it feels like it was made for you. That’s the essence of what 2024 dubbed quiet luxury — and The Row has become its unspoken leader.

Ironically, The Row’s refusal to chase attention is exactly what draws people in. The Olsen sisters avoid interviews, red carpets, and branding noise. They simply design, and they do it so well that the world can’t look away.

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Vogue

Take the Margaux bag: no logo, no gimmicks — just immaculate craftsmanship. It became the year’s most coveted accessory because it didn’t try to be. It simply said: I know who I am.

Margaux bag from The Row. Photo: Vogue

The Row represents a future where fashion doesn’t shout — it whispers. Where elegance is measured in cut and comfort, and quality isn’t a luxury, but the foundation. A wardrobe that lasts. A style that speaks softly — and says everything.

