Pants to buy this Summer — versatile and fashionable

Summer 2025 is the season of freedom for pants. There are no fashion restrictions here, as you can have lightness, color, and a little adventurousness, all of which are already in the main trends.

The perfect basic pants for Summer 2025

Let's start with the basics — the most versatile pants this summer are white palazzos. They seem to be designed to breathe with you: light, wide, and perfectly combined with thin-strap tops or linen shirts. They make you want to walk barefoot along the seashore or just around your favorite city.

Another must-have is wide leg suit pants — ideal if you don't want to sacrifice style even on the hottest days. But instead of the usual shades of gray or beige, pay attention to the color of ghee: it is warm, delicate and looks very fresh.

Now, for something a little daring: the ultra-trend of the season is transparent pants. Pair them with long T-shirts, tunics, or linen shirts.

Another fashionable find is satin pants: shiny and softly fitting, they seem to dance in the wind, creating a delicate and festive look. Wear them every day with a simple crop top or T-shirt.

The big news? Leggings are back — but not your usual gym pair. This season, they draw inspiration from ballet aesthetics: think soft pastels, delicate details, and elegant pairings with minimalist tops or airy cardigans. And while the look is graceful, there’s still room for boldness — even bright purple leggings can feel right at home.

Summer 2025 pants are not just comfortable — it's a way to show your mood. And this season it is bold, light and very stylish.

