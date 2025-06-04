The basic tank top from the 90s is back at the peak of popularity — everyone will wear it

A woman wearing a tank top. Photo: Freepik

Summer is here, and it's becoming a real challenge to wear anything more sophisticated than a T-shirt every day. In this heat, the goal is to stay cool without overheating. That's where the real star of the wardrobe comes in: the tank top with thin straps. It hasn't lost its relevance for decades, and for good reason.

Advertisement

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

When the white top first became popular?

Think back to the 1990s. It was stylish, a little daring, and very simple. Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Naomi Campbell popularized it. They wore it with jeans, skirts, and jackets. To this day, this top sets the standard: nothing superfluous, maximum comfort and style.

A white top. Photo from Instagram

In 2025, we're going back to basics. No more sequins, fancy necklines, or strange styles. Instead, we're embracing a straight cut, soft fabric, and simplicity. The goal is to avoid overthinking; just put it on and go. Wear it to the office with linen pants. For a walk, wear your favorite jeans. On vacation, wear a light skirt or shorts. In the evening, throw on a shirt for a different look.

White top. Photo from Instagram

A top with thin straps is more than just an item of clothing; it's like a basic coffee recipe: you always know it will be delicious. It's suitable for all ages and doesn't depend on your figure or height. Most importantly, it allows you to be yourself. It's just comfortable, beautiful, and appropriate. Neither fashion trends nor TikTok will overshadow it. White top is here to stay, and as time shows, it will remain so for a long time.

Earlier, we wrote about the pants that everyone wants to have this season.

We also reported on the shoes that Jennifer Lawrence suggests wearing this summer.