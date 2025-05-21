Stylish and versatile items for Summer 2025 that will refresh any look

A woman in sunglasses. Photo: Freepik

A complete summer wardrobe that combines comfort and style is great, but it's always nice to have something new. Even if you already have a solid foundation, adding a few fashionable pieces can refresh your look and make it truly special.

Cosmopolitan told us about five items that will make your summer outfits stand out in 2025.

Basic summer items for everyday wear

Polka Dot top

Polka dots are the real star of this summer. They're not just on dresses anymore, but also on tops. Choose a versatile top that goes with jeans for everyday wear, a pencil skirt for the office, or a flowing skirt for a date or dinner. The print is bright, and the look is versatile.

Polka Dot top. Photo from Instagram

Denim Bermuda shorts

Bermuda shorts are more than just shorts. They're a stylish trend, perfect for when you're just going out for coffee. In 2025, denim will make the biggest splash. They are easy to wear with shirts, crop tops, and oversized T-shirts. The most fashionable look right now is total denim.

Denim Bermuda shorts. Photo from Instagram

Lace shorts

This is a great option for those who want to add a touch of romance. They are delicate and light, yet not trivial. To avoid looking overly sweet, pair them with edgier items, such as an oversized shirt, a structured jacket, sneakers, or chunky sandals. The result will be very stylish.

Lace shorts. Photo from Instagram

Bubble hem skirt

It's like a fairy tale! These skirts take you back to your childhood with a fashionable twist. They create a "wow" effect, even when paired with the simplest top. They look best with something subtle like a fitted top, T-shirt, or printed T-shirt. If it's cool outside, throw on a jacket.

Bubble hem skirt. Photo from Instagram

Pajama pants

You may have bought them last summer and regretted it. Now, in 2025, they're back in style in offices, cafés, and on the streets. It is best to wear them with a shirt or jacket.

Pajama pants. Photo from Instagram

When walking, choose a light top, a shoulder bag, and comfortable sandals. Be comfortable, stylish, and modern.

