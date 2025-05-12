Striped polo shirt from the 90s is back in fashion — what to wear with

A bright polo. Photo: Freepik

The striped polo shirt is back in fashion, and this time it's not just a reminder of school uniforms or 90s style. For the spring-summer 2025 season, it looks different: the colors are deeper, the fabrics are more pleasant, and the cut is relaxed and comfortable. Pay special attention to the knitted version: soft, breathable, with a collar, but without feeling austere. And most importantly, it is easy to fit into any style.

Vogue told us how to make it a staple in your wardrobe.

Advertisement

The shirt that goes ideally with everything

With Bermuda shorts and suede boots

This option is ideal for those who want to look stylish even in the heat. The bermuda shorts add restraint, and the boots add texture. The result is a balanced and slightly bohemian look.

A stylish look. Photo: Vogue

With micro shorts and Mary Jane ballet flats

The contrast works to the fullest. The shirt is calm and classic, while the shorts are bold and daring. The ballet flats add a touch of femininity, and as a result, the look looks very thoughtful.

Shirt with short shorts. Photo: Vogue

With straight-cut jeans and a leather jacket

If you don't want to invent something complicated, this is your option. Straight jeans balance ideally with a polo, and a leather jacket adds character. It will be restrained, but with a mood.

Polo shirt with jeans. Photo: Vogue

With a boho skirt and the same ballet flats

It's all about lightness and tenderness. A long skirt with a pattern, a loose shirt, and comfortable shoes are a mix that is suitable for both a walk in the city and a trip to the countryside.

A boho skirt. Photo: Vogue

With a denim maxi skirt

This combination is simple, but it always works. Stripes plus denim is a universal formula that never fails. Especially in spring, when you want something fresh but not too complicated.

Denim skirt. Photo: Vogue

Striped polo is no longer just "another shirt", but the very thing you want to wear every day, combining it according to your mood. And the main thing is that it is always appropriate.

Earlier, we wrote that stylists showed new ways to style an ordinary shirt.

We also shared stylish ideas for looks with a white shirt.