Striped polo shirt from the 90s is back in fashion — what to wear with

The new classic — how to wear a 90s striped polo this summer
The striped polo shirt is back in fashion, and this time it's not just a reminder of school uniforms or 90s style. For the spring-summer 2025 season, it looks different: the colors are deeper, the fabrics are more pleasant, and the cut is relaxed and comfortable. Pay special attention to the knitted version: soft, breathable, with a collar, but without feeling austere. And most importantly, it is easy to fit into any style.
Vogue told us how to make it a staple in your wardrobe.
The shirt that goes ideally with everything
With Bermuda shorts and suede boots
This option is ideal for those who want to look stylish even in the heat. The bermuda shorts add restraint, and the boots add texture. The result is a balanced and slightly bohemian look.
With micro shorts and Mary Jane ballet flats
The contrast works to the fullest. The shirt is calm and classic, while the shorts are bold and daring. The ballet flats add a touch of femininity, and as a result, the look looks very thoughtful.
With straight-cut jeans and a leather jacket
If you don't want to invent something complicated, this is your option. Straight jeans balance ideally with a polo, and a leather jacket adds character. It will be restrained, but with a mood.
With a boho skirt and the same ballet flats
It's all about lightness and tenderness. A long skirt with a pattern, a loose shirt, and comfortable shoes are a mix that is suitable for both a walk in the city and a trip to the countryside.
With a denim maxi skirt
This combination is simple, but it always works. Stripes plus denim is a universal formula that never fails. Especially in spring, when you want something fresh but not too complicated.
Striped polo is no longer just "another shirt", but the very thing you want to wear every day, combining it according to your mood. And the main thing is that it is always appropriate.
