How to style the shirt dress trend dominating spring–summer 2025

A shirt dress is like the white T-shirt of the dress world: always appropriate, effortlessly versatile, and eternally stylish. That’s why these dresses have become even looser, longer, and more comfortable this season. Made from airy fabrics that move beautifully, they offer a sense of freedom — the perfect choice for anyone who wants to look chic without spending too much time.

New shirt dress styles fashion experts recommend for 2025

Proenza Schouler reimagined the classic with a modern twist. Their striped shirt dress looks like a true art piece — minimal yet striking. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli embraced bold femininity with a checked mini featuring a cinched waist, making it perfect for summer.

Proenza Schouler. Photo: Vogue

Dior took a more understated route — a long, softly tailored dress that hugs the waist with quiet elegance and a touch of French charm. It’s versatile enough for both the office and a dinner date on the terrace.

Bottega Veneta, on the other hand, went all in on creativity. Their shirt dress is adorned with decorative elements, blurring the line between clothing and ornament.

Bottega Veneta. Photo: Vogue

And of course, there’s Lacoste, bringing back tennis-inspired aesthetics. Their polo-style mini is all about simplicity that never looks boring. Shades of green — from mint to emerald — add a refreshing pop that instantly catches the eye.

Lacoste. Photo: Vogue

These shirt dresses are true wardrobe lifesavers. Throw one on in the morning and you’re good to go — no fuss, just effortless polish that feels intentional down to the last detail.

