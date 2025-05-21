Tight culottes are the key Spring/Summer 2025 trend

A woman in a crop shirt. Photo: Freepik

True fashionistas already know that spring is a time for transformation. This season, the update starts with pants. Tight culottes — cropped pants that hug the legs and reveal the ankles — are confidently returning to fashionable wardrobes. Previously associated with office style or school uniforms, this model now looks completely different — elegant, modern, and a bit daring.

Cropped pants are the perfect option for summer

They're not just an alternative to skinny jeans; they're a breath of fresh air in the fashion world. Tight culottes make the figure look slimmer and give the look more confidence. Pants that end just below the knee and lack unnecessary details embody trendy minimalism and femininity.

Tight culottes. Photo from Instagram

They are a pleasure to wear. They look great with white shirts, basic tops, knitwear, and straight-cut jackets. Add an accent to complete the look, such as voluminous earrings, an interesting bag, or a bracelet. And don't forget open-toed shoes — in 2025, ankles have become a focal point of fashion silhouettes.

Stylish pants. Photo from Instagram

This model is especially suitable for women over 30. They look elegant and emphasize individuality. If you're looking for pants that combine comfort, style, and femininity, you may love tight culottes from the moment you try them on.

