A waist scarf instead of a belt is a fashionable accent for summer 2025

Who would have thought that an ordinary silk scarf from your mum's wardrobe would once again become a must-have accessory of the season? But that's exactly what happened: now it's not worn around the neck or in the hair — the new place for it is the waist. That's right: instead of a belt, over trousers or a skirt. And it looks really stylish.

How to add a waist scarf to your look

Fashionable belts today come in all shapes and sizes — from massive corsets to chains and narrow straps. But against this diversity, a scarf looks light, relaxed, and even a little daring. It seems that this is exactly the case when a small thing completely changes the look.

Triangular tying has become especially popular — just fold the scarf in half and tie it at the waist so that the corner hangs down. It looks good and doesn't take much effort. There are hundreds of videos on TikTok where fashionistas show their variants, from minimalist plain scarves to scarves with bright prints that immediately attract attention.

Moreover, this trend can be easily adapted to any style. If you want something delicate, just choose a pastel shade. If you like to make a statement, choose something bright and patterned. And feel free to wear it with jeans, skirts, or even over a dress.

If you haven't tried wearing a waist scarf yet, now is the time. Because this accessory is no longer just an ornament, but a real fashion move.

