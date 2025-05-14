What accessories are no longer in fashion — forget about them in 2025

Accessories. Photo: Freepik

Spring and summer 2025 are game changers. Now, the main thing in accessories is not just beauty, but practicality and comfort. No one is chasing excessive aesthetics that interfere with life anymore. Everything has to be thought out to the smallest detail, otherwise, the look is not fashionable, but rather strange.

Women told us that it's time to put it away in a drawer.

Things that should be left in the past

Mini bags

The trend for micro bags that can only hold lipstick or keys has already passed. In 2025, large, comfortable tote bags will be in fashion, where everything from water to a notebook will fit. Leather models with short handles or long straps are especially popular. The style of a doctor's suitcase or a touch of the 2000s is exactly what you need. You look stylish and don't feel like you've forgotten something important at home.

A tiny bag. Photo from Instagram

Invisible jewellery is no longer in fashion

Thin chains and tiny earrings are now considered outdated. In 2025, bold accents are in fashion. Large rings, metal bracelets, a mix of silver and gold are in trend. You can wear everything at once. Eclecticism in jewellery is no longer a mistake, but a rule.

Invisible jewellery. Photo from Instagram

Massive sneakers are losing ground

Yesterday, everyone wore them — big, heavy, bright. But today, lightweight shoes are replacing them: platform flip-flops, open sandals with thin straps, clogs with a hint of the 70s. Fashion is once again returning to elegance and lightness. The feet are grateful, the look is elegant.

Massive sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Scarves are back, but not the same ones

Voluminous woolen models are no longer relevant. Instead, lightweight silk scarves are in fashion. They can be worn around the neck, tied on the head, or used as an accent on a bag. The color is bright, the shape is any. This is the case when one thing changes the whole look.

Blue woolen scarf. Photo from Instagram

In 2025, it is fashionable not just to look stylish, but to live in comfort. Accessories are no longer about demonstrating status — they are about convenience and relevance.

